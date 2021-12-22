Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

