Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 283 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $380.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.12 and its 200 day moving average is $390.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.80 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

