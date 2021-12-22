Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.93

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

