Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

