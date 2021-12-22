Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry year to date. Robust U.S. housing market fundamentals have been benefiting Mohawk. Its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. It has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. However, rising raw material costs are concerning. A typical seasonal slowing and record-high costs of natural gas in Europe are likely to weigh on margins. Owing to the current market situation and 6% fewer days than the prior year, Mohawk has provided year-over-year lower earnings view for the fourth quarter.”

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.60.

Shares of MHK opened at $168.43 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

