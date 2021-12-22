MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,407.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $4,407.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00166492 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,516,146 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

