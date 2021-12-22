Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $183.99 or 0.00374808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $477.04 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.62 or 0.08135420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,091.00 or 1.00003380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,199,396 coins and its circulating supply is 2,592,758 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

