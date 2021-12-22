MoonTools (MOONS) Hits Market Capitalization of $697,265.63

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. MoonTools has a total market cap of $697,265.63 and $801.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonTools has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $25.36 or 0.00051219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.33 or 0.08183875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.18 or 0.99792657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

