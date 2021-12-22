Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $91.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

