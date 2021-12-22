Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

