Morpheus.Network Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $123.45 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Profile

MNW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

