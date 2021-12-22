Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Critical Analysis

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

This table compares Motorola Solutions and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 15.46% -370.72% 13.62% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and BlackSky Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 5.96 $949.00 million $7.23 36.18 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Motorola Solutions and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $259.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats BlackSky Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.