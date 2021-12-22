Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

