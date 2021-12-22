Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 721,266 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of FE opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

