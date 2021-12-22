Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

