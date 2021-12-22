Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 503.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $580.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $371.40 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.