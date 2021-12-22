Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

MOV opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

