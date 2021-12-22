MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

