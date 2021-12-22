MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Boosted by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 3.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $71,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSM opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

