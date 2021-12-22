M&T Bank Corp Acquires 511 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of -223.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,795 shares of company stock worth $18,299,643. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

