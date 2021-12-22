M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $339.25 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

