M&T Bank Corp Purchases 480 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 58.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL by 69.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

