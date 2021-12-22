M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,558 shares of company stock worth $23,461,430 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AZO opened at $1,990.37 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,065.72. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,864.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,675.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

