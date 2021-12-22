M&T Bank Corp Sells 120 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,301 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,482 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.16 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

