M&T Bank Corp Sells 423 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 27.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

