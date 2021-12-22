M&T Bank Corp Sells 87 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,156 shares of company stock valued at $62,231,077. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $336.68 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.55 and a twelve month high of $337.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

