Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.78. 5,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

