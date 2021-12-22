NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NanoString Technologies worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,953,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 112.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after acquiring an additional 138,761 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,180,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.