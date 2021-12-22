National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NPK opened at $81.59 on Monday. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.63.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

