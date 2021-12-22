NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 89.59 ($1.18) on Wednesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 80.70 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.87.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

