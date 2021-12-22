Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

