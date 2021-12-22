Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 457,843 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 457,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 2.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

