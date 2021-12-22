Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $16.83 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,909,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $425.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.67 and a 200-day moving average of $409.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

