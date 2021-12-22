Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $221.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.