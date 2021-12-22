Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $389.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

