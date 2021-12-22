Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Amundi acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

ADP opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

