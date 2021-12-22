NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.