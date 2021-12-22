Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,739. The company has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $645.30 and its 200-day moving average is $582.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.