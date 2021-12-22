New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $322.66 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 258,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Oracle worth $322,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

