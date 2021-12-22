New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $425.32 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,839,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,603 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Charles Schwab worth $425,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

