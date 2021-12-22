New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,510,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,097 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $534,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 305,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 206,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 410,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,321,277. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

