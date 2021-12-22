New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $229,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. FBN Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NOW traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $633.74. 8,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.67. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

