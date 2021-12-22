New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,973 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $267,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $618.42. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,967. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.