New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 243,090 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,553,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.