New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SFM opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.