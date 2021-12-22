New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

