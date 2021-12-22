New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Griffon worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 19.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

