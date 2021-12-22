New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Matthews International worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

MATW opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

