News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in News were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

