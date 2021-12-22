Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 149.5%.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,116. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.